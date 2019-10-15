Nor'easter brings severe beach erosion to some shore towns Days worth of higher and more-powerful-than-usual waves created sand cliffs 10 to 12 feet high up and down the coast.
Proponents of Atlantic City government change say 'best days are ahead' The group supporting an effort to alter the form of government is confident that it is doing what is best for the city's future despite some lingering criticism and skepticism of their motives.
Woman sues Wildwood police officers, city over violent beach arrest in 2018 Emily Weinman, 22, of Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging she was "brutally and senselessly assaulted" by police in front of her 18-month old daughter on Memorial Day weekend.
LBI school district split over proposals to consolidate Several parents and board members have spoken out against the district’s narrowly approved $7.7 million bond referendum that would make structural improvements at the larger and slightly older Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom.
Ocean City girls and Oakcrest Boys rules the Cape Atlantic League. The Ocean City girls defeated Millville 2-0 in league's girls soccer final. While Oakcrest beat St. Augustine 2-1 in overtime to capture the boys crown.
