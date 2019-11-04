The Philadelphia Phillies made the first of what should be several offseason personnel moves Monday.
The club announced that starting pitcher Jake Arrieta exercised his player option for 2020. Arrieta was 8-8 in 24 starts this year. His season ended in August when he underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Philadelphia also reinstated outfielder Odubel Herrera, who did not appear in a game after May 26.
Atlantic City police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27. He was charged with simple assault in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. The charges were later dismissed, but Major League Baseball suspended Herrera for 85 games.
Herrera has two more years left on his contract. He is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. Philadelphia has club options for 2022 and ‘23.
In other moves, the Phillies declined club options on relievers Jared Hughes, Pat Neshek and starting pitcher Jason Vargas.
Philadelphia also outrighted five players: pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Mike Morin, Blake Parker and Edubray Ramos and infielder Phili Gosselin. All five elected to become free agents, essentially ending their Phillies tenure.
