Drew DeMorat

Mainland Regional

LB 6-0 203

DeMorat made 78.5 tackles, 23 for losses. He had six sacks, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles.

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

