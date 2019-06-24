042619_spt_vinelandsoftball 6

Vineland’s Nicole Ortega pitches against Mainland during Thursday’s game on April 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Junior pitcher

Ortega struck out 217 in 1542/3 innings and went 17-7. She also hit .420 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

