First U.S.COVID-19 patients tell of illness, recovery

Coronavirus

Less than two months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, some of the first victims of the illness who've recovered are telling their stories and describing their journey.

Here's a sampling of a few in the last week:

The first confirmed New Jersey man (CBS2 New York).

This man developed the illness and was quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship (NBC News).

This woman tells her story of being inside the quarantine zone in New Rochelle, New York. (Fox News)

Another passenger from Diamond Princess cruise ship  diagnosed with COVID-19 tells her story to Fox News.

This man in Florida with COVID-19 is recovering (Fox13 News).

A Georgian man shares how faith helped him stay optimistic (CNN).

Joey Camp, of Georgia, the first COVID-19 patient to be isolated at a special park site in Georgia, described his situation to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

