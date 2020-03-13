First U.S.COVID-19 patients tell of illness, recovery

Less than two months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, some of the first victims of the illness who've recovered are telling their stories and describing their journey.
Here's a sampling of a few in the last week:
The first confirmed New Jersey man (CBS2 New York).
This man developed the illness and was quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship (NBC News).
This woman tells her story of being inside the quarantine zone in New Rochelle, New York. (Fox News)
Another passenger from Diamond Princess cruise ship diagnosed with COVID-19 tells her story to Fox News.
This man in Florida with COVID-19 is recovering (Fox13 News).
A Georgian man shares how faith helped him stay optimistic (CNN).
Joey Camp, of Georgia, the first COVID-19 patient to be isolated at a special park site in Georgia, described his situation to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.