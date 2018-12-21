Jan. 28
This year was a historic one for women. Many firsts happened, kicked off by the first ever women's Royal Rumble match.
A healthy blend of current superstars and legends made up the 30-woman match. Highlights included the returns of Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly and Michelle McCool.
Asuka won the match when she eliminated both Nikki and Brie Bella, who turned on each other toward the end of the match like all heel tandems do in the rumble. After the match, Ronda Rousey made her debut.
Asuka went on to face Charlotte Flair in one of the most surprise upsets of the year, losing to Flair at WrestleMania 34 to end her unbeaten streak.