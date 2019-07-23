The Philadelphia Eagles open training camp this week as one of the NFL's top teams.
Oddsmakers have them among the contenders to win the NFC championship and advance to the Super Bowl. The over/under on wins for them is 10.
In order to reach those goals, the Eagles will be counting on a number of new players along with returning veterans such as quarterback Carson Wentz, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Here's a list of five players who were not with the team in 2018 to watch during training camp and the preseason.
1. Running back Jordan Howard - The Eagles acquired Howard in a trade with Chicago to serve as their top running back. The 6-foot, 224-pounder rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns on 778 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in three seasons with the Bears.
2. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson - Jackson rejoined the Eagles via a trade with Tampa Bay. He spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-2013), then played five combined seasons with Washington and Tampa Bay, respectively. He 5-10, 175-pounder gives the Eagles the deep speed they have lacked since then-coach Chip Kelly cut Jackson in 2014.
3. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson - The Eagles signed him as an unrestricted free agent to team with Cox on the interior defensive line. The 6-5, 290-pounder spent the past three seasons with Jacksonville after four years with Denver. He has 228 career tackles and 32 sacks.
4. Linebacker Zach Brown - The Eagles had a hole at linebacker after Jordan Hicks signed with Arizona in the offseason. Brown, 6-1 and 250 pounds, could be the answer. The eighth-year NFL veteran spent the past two seasons with Washington, where he led the team with 223 tackles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 with Buffalo.
5. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - He could be the rookie that makes the biggest impact this season. The Eagles selected the former Stanford University standout in the second round of the 2019 draft. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, Arcega-Whiteside was among the most impressive players in the offseason minicamps.