If you’re a wine drinker, there’s really no reason not to like a winery. After all, you’re going straight to the source for a variety of reds, whites and everything in between, as well as getting a first-hand view of where grapes are harvested and the winemaking begins. And while that’s probably reason enough to hit a winery — and it is, as far as we’re concerned — there are a bevy of things to do at Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery in Rio Grande this weekend, in addition to simply sipping.
1 Head there for the wine, obvs. Get to Hawk Haven any weekday at 1 p.m. for a vineyard and winery tour complete with a selection of gourmet cheeses, wine tastings, and a souvenir glass for just $25 per person. Sample some wines, get a tour of the beautiful grounds of Hawk Haven and get a first-hand wine education.
2 Rootstock. Lots of wineries have entertainment, but Hawk Haven seems to have expanded into a veritable small concert venue, with their now-legendary Rootstock Vineyard Concert Series every Friday through Aug. 31. Head to Hawk Haven this Friday, Aug. 24, for the High & Mighty Brass Band. The show starts at 4 p.m. and tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
3 Saturdays on the Crushpad. Head to Hawk Haven any Saturday in the summer for their longstanding event, Saturdays on the Crushpad. Enjoy an educational wine tasting then head to the crushpad with a glass of your favorite and kick back to live music from a local musician. This week, it’s Michael Flanigan. Bring a beach chair — or hang at one of the Hawk Haven picnic tables — and relish the last days of summer. The party starts at 11 a.m.
4 A.J. Meerwald. It turns out that vineyards aren’t just for landlubbers. Head out to sea on the A.J. Meerwald on Saturday for a 2.5-hour cruise with winemaker Todd Wuerker — as well as limited-edition Signature Series and cellared Hawk Haven wines — and passed hors d’oeuvres from Chef Lucas Manteca. Seating is limited and tickets are $109 per person.
5 Sangria Sunday. Wine is good. But nothing goes together like summer and sangria. Head to Hawk Haven on Sundays through Sept. 2 for a fun and festival-like day with red, white and frozen sangria. Live music this week is with Marnie & Nate at 1 p.m. and Gordon Vincent at 4 p.m.
Located at 600 S. Railroad Ave. in Rio Grande. Go to HawkHavenVineyard.com for more information.