October 15, 2019 Drought Update
United States Drought Monitor

A five week stretch of dry weather brought drought conditions to South Jersey for the first time since the Spring of 2017. Drought conditions peaked on Oct. 15, when 37.06 percent of New Jersey was in the moderate category, technically the first stage of drought.

Moderate drought is seen every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. 

