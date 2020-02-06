Nolan Patrick, who hasn’t played all season because of a migraine disorder, took part in the morning skate Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, but the Philadelphia Flyers did not have a medical update.
Patrick, who also skated with the team on Wednesday, is still considered week to week, and the Flyers will not allow him to talk to the media.
“My expectations are that Nolan is not coming back” this season. “In my mind, he hasn’t been here since the beginning of the year, and I’m moving forward. I work with the guys that are here,” coach Alain Vigneault said after the morning skate.
Vigneault, whose team hosts the Devils on Thursday, said there was not a medical report that told him Patrick would be out for the entire season.
“This is just my thinking,” he said. “He hasn’t been here since Day 1, so I’m going in this as if he’s not here, and if it ever changes, someone will let me know. But for now, he’s not available and I work with the guys that are available.”
Patrick, 21, had 13 goals in each of his first two seasons. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
