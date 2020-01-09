Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and be sidelined for three weeks, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Thursday.
Gostisbehere, whose defensive play has improved since a three-game benching in late November, suffered the injury late in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss in Carolina.
That leaves the Flyers short two regular defensemen for the remainder of January. Justin Braun has a groin injury and is also expected to miss the rest of the month.
Mark Friedman was recalled from the Phantoms on Wednesday morning and played nearly 12 minutes in the Flyers’ 3-2 win that night over powerful Washington.
Sharks’ Couture out six weeks with ankle injury: San Jose Sharks captain and leading scorer Logan Couture will miss about six weeks after breaking his left ankle when he crashed into the boards.
Couture was injured Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis when he collided with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and banged into the boards. The Sharks said Thursday that Couture has a small fracture in his left ankle and is expected to miss approximately six weeks.
Basketball
Barkley makes $1M donation to Miles College: Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama.
Barkley told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation Wednesday, news outlets reported.
“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year, and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”
Knight was named interim president last July and is the first woman to lead the HBCU.
Beilein apologizes for ‘thugs’ comment about Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day.
ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.
“I was saying: ‘We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we’re really playing hard right now. We’re not playing like slugs. We’re playing hard,’” Beilein said. “And somehow that word came out.”
Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
LeBron now NBA All-Star vote leader: It could be a Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis rematch in the All-Star Game.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has passed Dallas’ Luka Doncic for the overall and Western Conference lead in fan voting for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago, with about a week and a half left in the race. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the runaway leader in the Eastern Conference voting.
Football
Thielen questionable vs. 49ers: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because an ankle injury that occurred in practice.
Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury.
Miss. State hires Mike Leach: Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons. Mississippi State announced it hired Leach with a social media hype video that included its new coach bellyflopping into a pool.
Baseball
Encarnación, White Sox completed 1-year deal: Edwin Encarnación saw the young players the Chicago White Sox have and a bright future for a team eyeing a run at the AL Central championship after seven straight losing seasons. That’s why he chose to be a part of it.
Encarnación and the White Sox finalized a $12 million, one-year contract on Thursday, putting him in position to become Chicago’s designated hitter and a part-time first baseman along with José Abreu.
Golf
Course designer Pete Dye dies at 94: Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.
— From our wire services
