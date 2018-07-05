Members of the Philadelphia Flyers will skate off the rink of the Wells Fargo Center and head for South Jersey as part of the hockey club’s second annual Community Caravan Tour.
The family-friendly event — with games and prizes, hockey clinics, celebrity meet-and-greets and more — will visit Sea Isle City’s Dealy Field on Wednesday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., and the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center on Thursday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will also visit the Somers Point Beach at Bay and New Jersey avenues as part of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Community Caravan Tour is a unique opportunity for fans, families and young athletes to meet present and former members of the acclaimed Broad Street Bullies, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, and went on to the championships six more times, most recently in 2010.
Each Community Caravan stop is free. The fun includes a full-size inflatable rink for kids of all ages with puck-shooting and basic skills clinics run by Flyers alumni; an inflatable shot-on-goal game; a bungee run; special giveaway items and enter-to-win contests; alumni autograph sessions; tailgate games; and photo opportunities with the Flyers Ice Girls and Fun Patrol.
In addition, the Caravan will introduce three new hockey games. According to Flyers Marketing Coordinator Lauren Capone, “Skee Puck” is “similar in fashion to the traditional arcade game skee ball, but players use a hockey stick and puck to try and score as many points as they can.”
The other games, “Gockey” and “Box Hockey” are “unique, life-sized versions of table-top hockey (similar to foosball) used to develop micro-skills for young or new hockey players,” said Capone. “They’re very popular in Canada.”
"Our fans are looking for Flyers hockey all year long," said Shawn Tilger, Flyers executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This tour is a tremendous way for us to visit fans during the summer months, as well as to bring the fun of hockey to community members and kids who might not be familiar with the sport. It's so important to us to grow the game.”
For more information, visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com or follow @FlyersCommunity on Twitter.