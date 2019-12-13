Eagles Football

Nick Foles says the issue he’s having with his right trapezius muscle is ‘really not a big deal. It’ll be fine.’ However, the Super Bowl MVP is expected to sit out their preseason opener.

Nick Foles came to the rescue for the Eagles again last January, delivering a playoff victory over Chicago in relief of Carson Wentz. His heroics weren't enough to convince the Eagles to keep him, however. Foles signed with Jacksonville while the Eagles signed Wentz to a $133 million extension.

