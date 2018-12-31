Pederson says Foles will start Eagles playoff game
Coach Doug Pederson announced during his livestreamed news conference Monday that QB Nick Foles will be in the lineup for next Sunday’s playoff game at Chicago, despite having suffered a rib injury in the Eagles’ 24-0 victory Sunday.
"New Year’s Day is the holiday equivalent of your mom trying to wake you up for school on a Saturday" says At The Shore Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin. Check out his suggestions for the best places for hangover cures and delicious eats on New Year's Day.
Atlantic City looks to build on 2018 successes, execute in 2019
"One of the things that we prioritized was doing an examination of the quality of life in Atlantic City for the people who live there," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
How will 2019 treat South Jersey weather wise? The start of a new year does bring a change in weather! Check out Meteorologist Joe Martucci's full forecast.
Here's one way to wake up New Year's Day. Living seaside means one thing when ringing in the new year, heading to the beach and taking a Polar Bear Plunge! Check out where local revelers are taking a dip and look for galleries later today.