It went just as she’d planned. Jane Fonda was arrested Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol as part of her efforts to join the fight against climate change.
Mike Valerio, a reporter with the Washington, D.C., TV outlet WUSA, posted video on Twitter of the 82-year-old, clad all in red, handcuffed and being escorted off the steps of the Capitol by authorities. A small group of protesters stood by, applauding.
Fonda recently moved from her Los Angeles home to D.C. for four months to join the climate change movement. She was inspired by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Randall Robinson, the lawyer who protested outside the South African embassy in the 1980s to stop apartheid.
Fonda’s arrest was part of her plan to execute a series of teach-ins and weekly rallies outside the Capitol to urge the government to enact changes to address climate change.
Shepard Smith quits: Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on an outlet dominated by supporters of President Donald Trump, abruptly quit after signing off his final newscast Friday.
“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” he said.
Trump has been increasingly critical of personalities on Fox News that he views as disloyal. On Thursday, the president cited Smith and Fox analysts Andrew Napolitano and Donna Brazile in a tweet that said, “Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.”
On his afternoon newscast, Smith had frequently given tough reports debunking statements made by Trump and his supporters — even the Fox News opinion hosts who rule the network’s prime-time lineup.
Prince estate says Trump violated promise not to play ‘Purple Rain’: Shortly before President Donald Trump took the stage at downtown Minneapolis’ Target Center Thursday night, Prince’s “Purple Rain” played — even though his estate asked a year ago that the president stop using the late musician’s music.
“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” Prince’s estate said in a tweet Thursday night. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”
— From our wire services
