It was a scene that’s becoming all too familiar at the nation’s food banks. On April 22, hundreds of cars snaked along roads leading to the Harbor Square Mall in Egg Harbor Township as furloughed casino workers and their families lined up to receive emergency food. By the end of the effort, a partnership of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) and Unite Here Local 54, families had received more than 1,500 meal kits, each containing healthy non-perishable foods, the equivalent of 40 meals.
The furloughing of more than 16,000 casino workers and the shuttering of related hospitality businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic has triggered an unprecedented increase in unemployment and hunger in South Jersey, particularly in Atlantic County where 35% of all jobs are in at-risk industries. In fact, a recent Brookings Institute report listed Atlantic City as the third most affected economic area in the country due to coronavirus with nearby Ocean City at number seven.
As a result the number of people facing food insecurity — those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from — has skyrocketed. Feeding America, the nationwide food bank network, estimates 17.1 million more Americans will face food insecurity during the crisis, a 46% increase. The need for the FoodBank’s services grows daily.
Some sobering numbers: Since the start of the pandemic, demand for food at our Egg Harbor Township on-site pantry has grown by 60%. Recently, the pantry distributed a daily high of 200 emergency food boxes, triple the number they would typically issue. Through this pantry we are providing food for 2,500 families a week, up from 1,000 a week before the pandemic. The same is reported throughout partner agencies we support in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and parts of Burlington counties — food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and feeding sites — reporting a 50% jump in demand. By the end of April, CFBNJ, the largest food bank in the state serving 16 counties, had provided food for more than 50 million meals, a significant increase year-over-year, putting us on track to distribute the most food provided in our 45-year history. In our southern region, food for nearly 10 million meals has been provided so far through April.
To meet this considerable increase, CFBNJ, a critical part of the state’s emergency response, has responded as never before. Like other organizations we’ve had to radically change the way we operate to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and those we serve. Our warehouse staff now work three shifts six days a week to allow for new cleaning and social distancing protocols. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering our facilities.
To help South Jersey neighbors in need we continue to operate our on-site Egg Harbor Township pantry and mobile pantries in Galloway, Ventnor, Somers Point, Egg Harbor City and Rio Grande and we have added or expanded these services: • Emergency meal kits through the Egg Harbor Township pantry. Most families receive one emergency package and are then referred to the food pantry in their community. • Support and guidance for our 311 partner agencies to help them stay open and, where possible, expand operations. • Distribution of family packs, supplemental non-perishable food for a family of four at: Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Texas Avenue School and Atlantic City Housing Authority. • Boxed lunches for school children living in Brigantine Homes Apartments. • Large-scale, drive-in food distributions such as the one with Local 54. • Information about and assistance in applying for SNAP (commonly known as food stamps).
Like most members of Feeding America, CFBNJ is facing tremendous financial challenges. Food donations from corporations, supermarkets and individuals are down dramatically and we have canceled two fundraisers that would have generated more than $1.35 million. Due to health and safety issues, volunteer hours are also down.
We are tremendously grateful to the corporate, foundation and individual donors who have stepped forward to help us address this funding gap, which totals about $1 million a month in extra food and staffing costs. Their support is invaluable. We will need their continued generosity during the pandemic, but also during the long economic recovery ahead.
You may have heard our “We Are There” message, now running on media statewide. This isn’t merely a tagline, but words we live by. Despite this crisis, we are committed to ensuring that anyone who needed help before the outbreak will continue to get that help and those newly affected by the pandemic will also be served. With your support, we will continue to be there, providing food, help and hope for our neighbors in need.
Those who need food or wish to make a food donation can call 609-383-8843. For more information, including how to make a gift, visit cfbnj.org.
Carlos M. Rodriguez, of Teaneck in Bergen County, is president and CEO of Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.