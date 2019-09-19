WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Continental Division
School Division Overall
St. Joseph 1-0 2-0
Vineland 1-0 1-1
Timber Creek 0-0 2-1
Atlantic City 0-1 1-2
Millville 0-1 0-2
United Division
Middle Township 0-0 2-0
Buena Regional 0-0 2-1
Lower Cape May 0-0 1-1
Pleasantville 0-0 1-1
Gloucester Catholic 0-0 0-1
Gloucester City 0-0 0-2
Independence Division
Ocean City 1-0 2-0
Mainland Regional 1-0 2-0
Oakcrest 1-0 1-1
Absegami 0-1 0-1
Bridgeton 0-1 0-1
Egg Harbor Twp. 0-1 0-2
Constitution Division
Camden 1-0 2-0
Woodrow Wilson 1-0 1-0
Cedar Creek 1-1 2-1
Willingboro 1-1 1-1
Camden Catholic 0-1 1-1
Delsea Regional 0-1 0-1
Royal Division
Holy Spirit 1-0 1-1
Kingsway Regional 1-0 1-1
Hammonton 0-0 1-1
Eastern 0-1 0-1
Washington Twp. 0-1 0-2
National Division
Triton 1-0 1-1
Cherry Hill West 1-0 1-1
Seneca 1-0 1-1
Pennsauken 0-1 1-1
Cherry Hill East 0-1 0-2
Cumberland Regional 0-1 0-2
American Division
Shawnee 2-0 2-0
Williamstown 1-0 2-0
Lenape 1-0 2-0
Cherokee 0-1 1-1
St. Augustine 0-1 0-2
Rancocas Valley 0-2 0-2
Classic Division
Maple Shade 0-0 2-0
Robbinsville 0-0 2-0
Clayton 0-0 1-0
Haddon Twp. 0-0 1-1
Riverside 0-0 0-1
Wildwood 0-0 0-1
SHORE CONFERENCE
Constitution Division
Southern Regional 0-0 1-1
Middletown North 0-0 1-1
Brick Memorial 0-0 0-2
Freehold Township 0-0 0-2
Howell 0-0 0-2
Marlboro 0-0 0-2
Liberty Division
Lacey Township 0-0 2-0
Red Bank 0-0 2-0
Donovan Catholic 0-0 2-0
Central Regional 0-0 1-0
Holmdel 0-0 1-0
Manasquan 0-0 0-1
Patriot Division
Pt. Pleasant Borough 1-0 1-1
Ocean Township 0-0 1-0
Raritan 0-0 1-1
Shore Regional 0-0 1-1
Monmouth 0-0 0-1
Barnegat 0-1 1-1
National Division
Pt. Pleasant Beach 1-0 2-0
Manchester Township 1-0 1-1
Asbury Park 1-0 1-1
Pinelands Regional 0-1 0-1
Keansburg 0-1 0-1
Keyport 0-1 0-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring
Name, school TD OP TP
Jada Byers, SJ 7 0 42
Ja'briel Mace, Mainland 7 0 42
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 6 0 36
Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit 4 0 24
Justin Gorski, Lacey 4 0 24
Louie Barrios, Cedar Creek 3 0 18
Angel Casanova, Oakcrest 3 0 18
Karl Giulian, Middle Twp. 3 0 18
Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 3 0 18
Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 3 0 18
Ryan Barts, Hammonton 3 0 18
Byron Spellman, Buena 3 0 18
Jaiden Brown, Southern 3 0 18
Rushing
Name, School Carries Yards
Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 44 341
Ja'Briel Mace, Mainland 47 302
Samir Garrison, Buena, 19 262
Jada Byers, SJ 34 254
Jaiden Brown, Southern 29 243
Justin Gorski, Lacey 29 228
Shawn McGraw, Atlantic City 40 195
E'lijah Gray, Holy Spirit 28 177
Passing
Name, school Comp Att Yards TD
Louie Barrios, Cedar Crek 47 86 728 9
Jayden Shertel, St. Joe 22 34 363 2
Trevor Cohen, Holy Spirit 28 47 317 3
Joe Repetti, OC 13 17 254 4
Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 9 20 198 1
Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 16 23 185 4
Receiving
Name, school Catches Yards
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 17 270
Jojo Bermudez, Cedar Creek 17 246
Jake Schneider, OC 7 162
Nasir Hill, St. Augustine 10 150
THE PRESS FOOTBALL ELITE 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.
1. St. Joseph 2-0: Noon Saturday vs. St. Augustine Prep (0-2)
2. Williamstown 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville (0-2)
3. Camden 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Paul VI (0-2)
4. Holy Spirit 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Camden Catholic (1-1)
5. Shawnee 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Hammonton (1-1)
6. West Deptford 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Delsea Regional (0-1)
7. Toms River North 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Manalapan (2-0)
8. Lenape 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Vineland (1-1)
9. Penns Grove 2-0: 11 a.m. Saturday at Paulsboro (1-1)
10. Vineland 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lenape (2-0)
11. Highland Regional 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Oakcrest (1-1)
