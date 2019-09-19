WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Continental Division

School Division Overall

St. Joseph 1-0 2-0

Vineland 1-0 1-1

Timber Creek 0-0 2-1

Atlantic City 0-1 1-2

Millville 0-1 0-2

United Division

Middle Township 0-0 2-0

Buena Regional 0-0 2-1

Lower Cape May 0-0 1-1

Pleasantville 0-0 1-1

Gloucester Catholic 0-0 0-1

Gloucester City 0-0 0-2

Independence Division

Ocean City 1-0 2-0

Mainland Regional 1-0 2-0

Oakcrest 1-0 1-1

Absegami 0-1 0-1

Bridgeton 0-1 0-1

Egg Harbor Twp. 0-1 0-2

Constitution Division

Camden 1-0 2-0

Woodrow Wilson 1-0 1-0

Cedar Creek 1-1 2-1

Willingboro 1-1 1-1

Camden Catholic 0-1 1-1

Delsea Regional 0-1 0-1

Royal Division

Holy Spirit 1-0 1-1

Kingsway Regional 1-0 1-1

Hammonton 0-0 1-1

Eastern 0-1 0-1

Washington Twp. 0-1 0-2

National Division

Triton 1-0 1-1

Cherry Hill West 1-0 1-1

Seneca 1-0 1-1

Pennsauken 0-1 1-1

Cherry Hill East 0-1 0-2

Cumberland Regional 0-1 0-2

American Division

Shawnee 2-0 2-0

Williamstown 1-0 2-0

Lenape 1-0 2-0

Cherokee 0-1 1-1

St. Augustine 0-1 0-2

Rancocas Valley 0-2 0-2

Classic Division

Maple Shade 0-0 2-0

Robbinsville 0-0 2-0

Clayton 0-0 1-0

Haddon Twp. 0-0 1-1

Riverside 0-0 0-1

Wildwood 0-0 0-1

SHORE CONFERENCE

Constitution Division

Southern Regional 0-0 1-1

Middletown North 0-0 1-1

Brick Memorial 0-0 0-2

Freehold Township 0-0 0-2

Howell 0-0 0-2

Marlboro 0-0 0-2

Liberty Division

Lacey Township 0-0 2-0

Red Bank 0-0 2-0

Donovan Catholic 0-0 2-0

Central Regional 0-0 1-0

Holmdel 0-0 1-0

Manasquan 0-0 0-1

Patriot Division

Pt. Pleasant Borough 1-0 1-1

Ocean Township 0-0 1-0

Raritan 0-0 1-1

Shore Regional 0-0 1-1

Monmouth 0-0 0-1

Barnegat 0-1 1-1

National Division

Pt. Pleasant Beach 1-0 2-0

Manchester Township 1-0 1-1

Asbury Park 1-0 1-1

Pinelands Regional 0-1 0-1

Keansburg 0-1 0-1

Keyport 0-1 0-2

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Scoring

Name, school TD OP TP

Jada Byers, SJ 7 0 42

Ja'briel Mace, Mainland 7 0 42

Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 6 0 36

Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit 4 0 24

Justin Gorski, Lacey 4 0 24

Louie Barrios, Cedar Creek 3 0 18

Angel Casanova, Oakcrest 3 0 18

Karl Giulian, Middle Twp. 3 0 18

Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 3 0 18

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 3 0 18

Ryan Barts, Hammonton 3 0 18

Byron Spellman, Buena 3 0 18

Jaiden Brown, Southern 3 0 18

Rushing

Name, School Carries Yards

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 44 341

Ja'Briel Mace, Mainland 47 302

Samir Garrison, Buena, 19 262

Jada Byers, SJ 34 254

Jaiden Brown, Southern 29 243

Justin Gorski, Lacey 29 228

Shawn McGraw, Atlantic City 40 195

E'lijah Gray, Holy Spirit 28 177

Passing

Name, school Comp Att Yards TD

Louie Barrios, Cedar Crek 47 86 728 9

Jayden Shertel, St. Joe 22 34 363 2

Trevor Cohen, Holy Spirit 28 47 317 3

Joe Repetti, OC 13 17 254 4

Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 9 20 198 1

Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 16 23 185 4

Receiving

Name, school Catches Yards

Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 17 270

Jojo Bermudez, Cedar Creek 17 246

Jake Schneider, OC 7 162

Nasir Hill, St. Augustine 10 150

THE PRESS FOOTBALL ELITE 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.

1. St. Joseph 2-0: Noon Saturday vs. St. Augustine Prep (0-2)

2. Williamstown 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville (0-2)

3. Camden 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Paul VI (0-2)

4. Holy Spirit 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Camden Catholic (1-1)

5. Shawnee 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Hammonton (1-1)

6. West Deptford 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Delsea Regional (0-1)

7. Toms River North 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Manalapan (2-0)

8. Lenape 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Vineland (1-1)

9. Penns Grove 2-0: 11 a.m. Saturday at Paulsboro (1-1)

10. Vineland 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lenape (2-0)

11. Highland Regional 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Oakcrest (1-1)

Load comments