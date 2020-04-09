Ocean City Coastal Flooding

Despite the strong northwesterly winds by this point, a few places will still get into minor flood stage. 

The back bays will be most likely to get into just minor flood stage. If your street typically floods, move it a block or so. No major roadway will be likely to close. 

Coastal flooding has been a concern since the Wednesday morning high tide. This peaked with the Wednesday evening high tide, when up to a foot of salt water flooding occurred on roadways.

