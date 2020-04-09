Despite the strong northwesterly winds by this point, a few places will still get into minor flood stage.
The back bays will be most likely to get into just minor flood stage. If your street typically floods, move it a block or so. No major roadway will be likely to close.
Coastal flooding has been a concern since the Wednesday morning high tide. This peaked with the Wednesday evening high tide, when up to a foot of salt water flooding occurred on roadways.
Some #flooding in Ventnor Heights this morning! @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/EA5zySMuTL— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) April 9, 2020
