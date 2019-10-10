October 28, 2018 is a good gauge to use to determine how much coastal flooding there'll be for the Thursday evening through Friday evening high tides. However, for some, it's been even longer. Don't be surprised if flooding stays below moderate flood stage on Thursday in Cape May and Atlantic counties. The northerly component of the wind have helped keep additional water out of the region.
