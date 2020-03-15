(We apologize for the mix-up in sending an old newsletter Thursday. We're making it right with this one. Enjoy!)
Brrr. Icy. Snow storm. Blizzard. Nor'easter.
Does it feel like winter yet?
In reality, March is more wintry than this stuff going on this month. Atlantic City International Airport averages 1.1 inches of snow, and averages 13 days where it stays below 50. Meanwhile, Cape May averages 1.6 inches of snow.
This March, of course, bucks the trend. Three days were below 50 degrees at A.C. International, but no day got had a high temperature below 46.
Throughout The Press of Atlantic City's rich, 125 year (happy anniversary to us!) history, we've covered the biggest March snow storms on record. Here's the top 5 of them and yes, there are double digits on there.
The Winter that Wasn't - Something in the Air podcast
Our podcast went to new heights this past Friday. Thanks to the fine folks at Stockton University, Mike Z. and the team there were able to make a way to remotely bring guests to our Press Presents: Something in the Airvideo and audio podcast. We're in the big leagues. Not to mention, it makes it easier for you to get more in-depth conversations with the people playing important roles in our day to day lives!
Who better to do it with than our monthly show guest, New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson! Here's the breakdown:
A February so mild and snow-free, we're near the top of the record books (1:20).
The winter that wasn't, and why the pattern just couldn't put much snow on the ground (11:50).
Even though we've seen a wildfire and controlled burns, a warm winter doesn't necessarily means a severe fire season. The same goes for a hot summer, too (21:40).
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
____ days in March have had double digits snow amounts at A.C. International Airport?
The average last measurable snowfall is March ___?
Upper Deerfield Township averages ____ inches of snow in March.
We have the answers here and, if you're a snow lover, you can live vicariously through this.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
A day with widespread highs in the 70s and another with highs near 70 doesn't really make it the best conditions for snow. Peggy P., per usual isstill in the lead!
With our average last snowfall of the season behind us, can we get some of the flakes? Unlikely, but it's a greater than zero percent change. A system, which will have rain and snow to it, will make a close pass to South Jersey the night of March 14 into March 15. High pressure should eat up the snow, but if it turns out the high pressure is weaker, than we could get a light accumulation.
Coming up... (Updated due to re-send)
I spoke with around 25 residents of the Seashore Garden Living Center in Galloway on Tuesday, Jan. 29. We talked all about Groundhog Day, its history, where it's celebrate what the climate actually says will happen in February and March.
My sister, Gabriella, got married Friday! I was away for a few days to be with the (225+) family and friends that joined us. I was supposed to be at Seashore Gardens in Galloway Thursday to spring the group about the Spring Equinox. However, due to the coronavirus, we're understandably, not going.
Front Fact
None of the top five mildest winters at Atlantic City International Airport had a top 5 hottest summer the following year. Meteorological winter, December through February, came in third place.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Does it feel like we're going to get an April Fools' snow? Let me know onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7.
