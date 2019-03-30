Forest fire in Pinelands growing
A Pinelands forest fire that began in Burlington County on Saturday grew to 10,000 acres Sunday as crews fought the blaze. Officials said smoke plumes were visible as far south as Atlantic City, although a critical road through the Pine Barrens was reopened Sunday afternoon.
The high school baseball season starts today. Read Michael McGarry's capsules of each of the local teams, plus check out this feature about the Pleasantville baseball team. Follow along with McGarry this afternoon as he covers Holy Spirit at Millville.
'You can't do that to these kids.' Parents and supporters of the Special Olympics were relieved to hear that President Trump changed his administration's decision to cut federal funding to the organization. Read more about it and the annual Special Olympics basketball tournament in Wildwood. Plus, check out this photo gallery from the tournament.
Mariah Carey performed in Atlantic City this weekend. At The Shore editor Pamela Dollack reviewed her show. Find out what she thought.
There was a lot going on this weekend in South Jersey and The Press' staff took a whole bunch of photos.
-- Check out this gallery from the Lake Lenape Sprints and were you SEEN there?
-- The Atlantic City Beer Festival was a big hit. And were you SEEN there Friday or Saturday? Also, check out this gallery of photos.
-- The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival took place at Showboat. Did we catch you there?