071819_ats_moreys (29)

Sure they have deep-fried Oreos, but new to the deep-fried arsenal at Morey’s this year is the deep fried moon pies and the deep fried Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Each is as gooey, sweet, fried and over-the-top gluttonous as you would hope for.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments