Restaurant Week returns to America's Playground: From March 8 to 13, three-course meals can be had at a myriad of the city’s best restaurants at the prices of $15.20 for lunch and $35.20 for dinner at 80 participating restaurants.
Atlantic City prepares to 'put best foot forward' as sports, food, entertainment overtake resort: The NJSIAA state wrestling championships, Atlantic City Restaurant Week and the 2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships highlight a 10-day stretch that will also include multiple concerts, boxing, Mike Tyson’s one-man show, an Adam Sandler stand-up comedy show and concludes with the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian endorses change of government: “Atlantic City has a lot of big city issues, and you can’t keep trying to run it as a small Jersey Shore town,” Guardian said. “The best way is to find someone with the experience and the administrative background that really knows how to run a municipality."
First case of coronavirus confirmed in New Jersey: The individual, a man in his 30s, has been hospitalized since Tuesday in Bergen County.
Mainland first-year wrestler Amirah Giorgianni enjoying life on the mat: Giorgianni is the second seed in the 180-pound state girls wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall that begins Thursday. She won the Girls South Regional title Feb. 23 at Williamstown High School.
Ventnor schools facing cuts as $1M tuition hike from Atlantic City looms: “That is not something that we the city are going to accept easily,” Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman said. “I want to see their budget, I want them to go through every line item. They need to justify how they spend the additional millions of dollars they get from the state before they turn around and increase the sending district’s tuition rate.”
