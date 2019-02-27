Several former Cape-Atlantic League players helped their college teams reach the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament over the weekend.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit H.S.) had 17 points and three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 101-84 win over Wesley in the inaugural Atlantic East Conference tournament. He had five points and two rebounds in a 75-69 win over Marymount to win the tournament title. The Griffins earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament and will play Plattsburgh State in the first round Friday in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and nine rebounds in Moravian’s 91-73 win over Susquehanna in the Landmark Conference tournament semifinals. He had 14 points and three rebounds in an 86-72 win over Drew in the final. Moravian will play Keene State in the first round Friday in Hamilton, New York.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Rowan’s 95-86 win over Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament semifinal. Rowan earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament with an 80-77 win over New Jersey City in the conference final. The Profs, who also have Jordan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian), will host a four-team regional and play Emerson in the first round.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had nine points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 62-60 win over La Salle. He had eight points and 11 rebounds in a 74-53 win over Fordham.
Sa'eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 22 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in American’s 70-68 loss to Lafayette. He had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 77-66 win over Army West Point.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Bowling Green’s 73-69 win over Akron. He had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 92-87 overtime loss to Ohio.
Raymond Beathea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 10 points and three rebounds in Howard’s 74-73 win over Coppin State.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 20 in Bloomsburg’s 97-84 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 16 points and six rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 89-73 loss to Holy Family. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-93 loss to Wilmington.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 12 points and four rebounds in Pace’s 71-52 loss to Le Moyne.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored nine in District of Columbia’s 76-61 win over Roberts Wesleyan. He scored 10 in an 87-81 loss to Daemen.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the University of the Sciences’ 80-77 loss to Wilmington. He had 20 points and five rebounds in an 83-82 win over Goldey-Beacom.
In Cabrini’s 87-69 loss to Wesley, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points and five rebounds. His brother Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored six.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in Centenary’s 82-71 loss to Cairn.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in Drew’s 75-69 win over Scranton in the Landmark tournament. He had 17 points and 15 rebounds in an 86-72 loss to Moravian in the final.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 22 points and eight rebounds in Widener’s 87-70 win over hood in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth tournament semifinal. He had 13 points and five rebounds in a 92-56 loss to Arcadia in the final.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points and five assists in Fordham’s 76-64 win over Massachusetts.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 18 points and seven rebounds in Georgian Court’s 74-73 win over Jefferson. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-59 loss to Holy Family.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds in Cairn’s 70-60 win over Centenary. She had seven points and three rebounds in a 69-60 loss to Keystone.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) scored 11 in Emerson’s 76-58 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a Landmark Conference tournament semifinal.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 77-71 win over Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinal. She had 12 points and six rebounds in a 54-47 loss to Rutgers-Newark in the final.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points and two rebounds in Rowan’s loss to Kean in an NJAC tournament game.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had four points and four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 57-38 loss to Ursinus in a Centennial Conference tournament game.
Women's swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was fifth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:02.34) for Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Athens, Georgia.
Bailey Howarth (Egg harbor Township) swam on Rowan's winning 400 medley relay that set a school record (3:51.82) at the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway. She was fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.99) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.18). Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) won the 1-meter dive (433.75 points) and was second in the 3-meter dive (394.30).
William Paterson's Ashley Lawler (Mainland) also competed in Piscataway. She was sixth in the 3-meter (320.15).
Men’s swimming
Joey Rogers (Mainland Regional) swam on Lehigh’s fourth-place 800 freestyle relay (6:40.18) at the Patriot League Championship in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. He swam on the sixth-place 200 free relay (1:21.37) and sixth-place 400 free relay (3:01.92).
Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference championship in Worcester, Massachusetts. Justin Liu (Mainland) was third in the 50 (20.69), fourth in the 200 free (1:42.35) and tied for fourth in the 100 free (45.97). Brandon McKenzie (Brigantine resident; St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia) was third in the 100 breaststroke (56.06) and third in the 200 breaststroke (2:03.36).
Andrew Duff (Egg Harbor Township) swam on The College of New Jersey’s third-place 4x400 medley relay (3:21.28) at the Metropolitan Championships in New Brunswick. Duff and Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:30.96). Kneisel was fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:52.47). John Gregory (Mainland) was fourth in the 400 individual medley (4:06.74).
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 3-1 decision for Brown at 184 pounds in a 25-12 win over Harvard. He won an 11-5 decision in a 38-3 win over Sacred Heart.
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) placed eighth (141) at the NCAA Mideast Regional in Brockport, New York.
Baseball
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) earned his first win of the season, pitching 3 2/3 shutout innings in Duke’s 7-3 win over Davidson. He allowed just one walk and struck out four.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled in La Salle’s 7-5 win over Rider. He went 3 for 4, including his first career homer, in a 7-6 loss to Rider.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out one, to earn the save in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 11-5 win over Norfolk State.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) earned his first win of the season for St. John’s in a 5-2 win over Western Carolina. He allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 2 for 3 in Felician’s 3-2 loss to Long Island Post.
Austin Blumetti (Mainland) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout to earn the decision in the University of the Sciences’ 7-6 victory over Bloomsburg.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and two runs in Cabrini’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) went 2 for 4 with a home run, four runs and three RBIs in Rowan’s 25-3 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.