Faith Marczyk, 6, of Absecon, touches a helmet bearing the uniform number of former Holy Spirit High School coach Bill Walsh, who died Friday.

Former Holy Spirit High School football coach and administrator Bill Walsh died Nov. 15 at his Galloway Township home after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52. Walsh was the Spartans’ head football coach from 2003-07 and assistant from 2014-17.

