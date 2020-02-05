Jeff Reichert

Jeff Reichert, one of the producers of the Academy Award-nominated documentary ‘American Factory,’ grew up in Northfield and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1996.

Two former South Jersey residents among Sunday's Oscar nominees: In the category of best documentary feature, Julia Reichert, who spent her summers growing up during the late 1950s and early 1960s on Long Beach Island, and her nephew Jeff Reichert, who grew up in Northfield, are listed as producers of Netflix's “American Factory.”

Super Bowl Sunday was good to gamblers, casinos: Early figures, released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that $54,288,227 was legally wagered on the game, with a projected payout of $58,568,699.

Somers Point receives grant for new sidewalk along dangerous portion of Route 9: “This sidewalk project has been a high priority for the city,” said Mayor Jack Glasser. “Now we will have a safer walkway connecting the neighborhoods of the Somers Point-Mays Landing Road area to important destinations to the north of Laurel Drive, including Jordan Road Elementary School.”

Hammonton cornerback Caleb Nartey commits to D-1 Long Island University: The senior will play for a program that recently finished its inaugural Division-I season after moving up from Division II the previous year.

EHT snaps ACIT's four-game winning streak: Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez scored 21 points as the Eagles beat ACIT 55-48 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. EHT (7-11) has won two straight.

Egg Harbor Township vs ACIT the first half of the boys basketball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday Feb 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

