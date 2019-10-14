A house fire in Newark has left four people injured, including two firefighters. The blaze in the two-story home broke out about 12:35 p.m. Sunday and soon spread to the house next door, authorities said. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Two women who lived in the first home were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, while two firefighters were treated for shoulder injuries. Their names have not been disclosed.
Eight residents overall were displaced by the fire. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
State black bear hunt underway for bow-and-arrow hunters: New Jersey’s black bear hunt is underway. The first three days of the hunt, which began Monday, are for hunters armed with bows and arrows. Archers and muzzleloading rifle hunters can participate on Thursday and Friday.
The hunt is restricted to five zones. Gov. Phil Murphy has again prohibited hunting on state lands. The bear hunt for firearms only is set to begin Dec. 9. Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.
Woman charged with drunken driving, assault by auto in crash that injured officer: Authorities say a woman was driving drunk when she rear-ended a Passaic County police cruiser, injuring an officer. The crash in Ringwood occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
A 55-year-old Oakland woman was driving at a high rate of speed when her vehicle struck the cruiser driven by a Ringwood officer, authorities said. The cruiser was totaled. The officer was treated at a hospital for neck and knee injuries, while the woman apparently was not injured. Their names have not been released.
The woman was charged with assault by auto and drunken driving.
Assembly GOP leader’s law firm to change language about discrediting sexual assault accusers: The top elected Republican in this year’s Assembly race says his law firm is changing language on its website that says it would work to “discredit” sexual assault accusers and help other clients get their names off a state sex offender registry. Jon Bramnick is the Assembly minority leader as well as a personal injury attorney. His firm also handles criminal cases, including defending sexual assault defendants.
The wording on the firm’s website came to light after the New Jersey Globe published articles on it, leading Bramnick to pull the language. It also led to rebukes from Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy, who called the language “disgusting.” At issue in part is concern over not believing women’s accounts of sexual assault.
Bramnick says the language was written by an outside vendor and was being reworked because it was “poorly written.”
Jury acquits massage therapist accused of client sex assault: A massage therapist accused of touching a female client inappropriately during a session has been acquitted of sexual assault charges.
Asmar Berry had been arrested in October 2018 after authorities said he touched the victim’s “intimate parts” without her consent. The incident occurred at a spa in Pennington.
But a Mercer County jury deliberated for 90 minutes Wednesday before clearing the Clementon man on two counts of sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual contact.
Berry said he will seek restoration of his professional license, which he voluntarily suspended after his arrest. He said the “false accusations” had “egregiously tarnished” his reputation.
— Associated Press
