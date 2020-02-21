Michael Bray

Passion Vines founder Michael Bray thinks the trickle down from the excess of wine grapes in California could reach our area as soon as sixth months from now.

South Jersey wine sellers look to expected drop in California wine prices: CNN Business this week reported that, in part because of a surplus of grapes in California, consumers can expect the lowest wine prices in five years.

4 plead not guilty in Pleasantville football game shooting: Authorities say Alvin Wyatt opened fire during the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal in what officials called a targeted attack, but struck three people in the bleachers, including Micah Tennant, who died of his injuries less than a week later.

Could Miss America return to Atlantic City for its 100th anniversary?: Council President George Tibbitt said representatives from the Miss America Organization contacted the city about a potential return in 2021.

Cape May County's 2020 economic outlook: Stable growth with national warning signs: The county showed stable year-over-year growth in line with the nation's economic health, but with a few troubling signs on the horizon, according to Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke.

Sa'eed Nelson on the verge of basketball history again by playing the right way: After a promising high school career at St. Augustine, Nelson looks to make history at the collegiate level as he closes in on American University's all-time scoring record, writes columnist Michael McGarry.

Sa'eed Nelson

Sa’eed Nelson, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, directs the American University offense against Mount St. Mary’s in a Dec. 17 game.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments