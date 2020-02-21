South Jersey wine sellers look to expected drop in California wine prices: CNN Business this week reported that, in part because of a surplus of grapes in California, consumers can expect the lowest wine prices in five years.
4 plead not guilty in Pleasantville football game shooting: Authorities say Alvin Wyatt opened fire during the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal in what officials called a targeted attack, but struck three people in the bleachers, including Micah Tennant, who died of his injuries less than a week later.
Could Miss America return to Atlantic City for its 100th anniversary?: Council President George Tibbitt said representatives from the Miss America Organization contacted the city about a potential return in 2021.
Cape May County's 2020 economic outlook: Stable growth with national warning signs: The county showed stable year-over-year growth in line with the nation's economic health, but with a few troubling signs on the horizon, according to Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke.
Sa'eed Nelson on the verge of basketball history again by playing the right way: After a promising high school career at St. Augustine, Nelson looks to make history at the collegiate level as he closes in on American University's all-time scoring record, writes columnist Michael McGarry.
