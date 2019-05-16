In the four years The Press of Atlantic City has been holding the Young Leaders Awards, one thing has become abundantly clear:
We have a lot of talented, focused, generous young people in our community.
In 2016, we began the Young Leaders Awards program to recognize the valuable contributions of our area’s young people and to celebrate the most accomplished, civic-minded, community-oriented high school seniors in The Press circulation area of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Students could be nominated by friends, family, school officials and members of the community.
Now in its fourth year, a panel of four independent judges selected 25 outstanding seniors.
Each student will receive a small scholarship, as well as recognition in The Press and at PressofAC.com/youngleaders, and at our Young Leaders breakfast.
All of them have in common a desire to face challenges, help their neighbors and families solve problems and chart new paths.
We at The Press are proud to honor the achievements of our Young Leaders, as well as the parents, teachers, friends, relatives, employers, coaches and mentors who supported and encouraged them along the way.
Congratulations!
Kris Worrell
Executive Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City