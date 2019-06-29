Wednesday, July 3
LOWER TOWNSHIP FESTIVAL AND FIREWORKS: 5:30 to 9 p.m., bayfront between Lincoln Boulevard and Emerson Avenue, Lower Township.
Thursday, July 4
ATLANTIC CITY FIREWORKS: 9 p.m., outside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City.
BRIDGETON FIREWORKS: 9:30 p.m., Alden Field, 4 Burt St., Bridgeton.
DINNER & FIREWORKS: 6:15 to 10 p.m.; participants will be transported by trolley from the Washington Street Mall Information Booth to the Red Store in Cape May Point for a delicious dinner prepared by Chef Lucas Manteca; after dinner, hop back on board for a short ride to Cape May Lighthouse, and climb to the top to watch the fireworks from the watch gallery; Washington Street Mall Information Booth, 526 Washington St., Cape May, $100. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HAMMONTON INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS: 9 to 10 p.m., Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton. 609-567-4300.
HAMMONTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to noon; fourth annual Hammonton Independence Day Parade; parade will run along Bellevue Avenue from Egg Harbor Road to Third Street, and will begin lining up along the railroad tracks on North Egg Harbor Road at 10 a.m. 609-377-4474.
NORTH WILDWOOD INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade begins; prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated bikes in red, white and blue theme; parade begins at 9th and Atlantic avenues, proceeds north to First and Surf avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
OCEAN CITY FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 9 p.m., fireworks display, Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk.
PATRIOTIC POOCH PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade; dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets of the Wildwoods dressed in patriotic garb alongside decorated bicycles; prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed pooches; Bill Henfey Park, 8th and Atlantic avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955.
SMITHVILLE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m., Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
STRATHMERE 4TH OF JULY PARADE: 9:15 registration at the firehouse; 10 a.m. judging; 10:30 a.m. parade begins; rain date July 5; Strathmere Vol. Fire Department, 9 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-231-6000.
TUCKERTON JULY 4TH CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS: 4 to 8 p.m., Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton. Eventful.com.
VINELAND CONCERT AND FIREWORKS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. performance by The Bud Cavallo Duo, followed by the Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony at 8 p.m.; fireworks will end the evening; bring a chair; Giampietro Park, 3231 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free.
WILDWOOD INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY PARADE: 9 a.m.; begins at 9th and Atlantic avenues in North Wildwood; proceeds to 1st and Surf avenues. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
WILDWOOD FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: 10 p.m.; holiday fireworks extravaganza; rain date July 5; Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
Saturday, July 6
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to dusk; vendors, merchants, crafters, bounce houses, kids activities, food trucks, parade, fireworks and more; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
COLD SPRING VILLAGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 6, 7; patriotic family activities, programs, and music; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
MILLVILLE FIREWORKS AND FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m.; Millville’s 4th of July Festival & Food Truck Festival; live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, and more; 9 p.m. fireworks begin; New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville, free admission. NJMP.com.
Contact: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com