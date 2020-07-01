Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.
Henry, who co-anchored “America’s Newsroom” between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016. That followed published reports of an extramarital affair he had conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.” Henry could not be reached for comment.
The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor. He also would not provide any details of the case.
Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges: Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals canceled because of the coronavirus.
Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, with the state reporting another daily high Tuesday of 7,000 new confirmed cases and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urging people to stay home.
The festival is one of the largest in the country each year. A lineup had not been announced, but last year’s headliners included Guns N’ Roses, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and The Cure.
The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.
21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth: Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free Wi-Fi and tablets for undeserved students in the city.
“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper said in a statement.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.