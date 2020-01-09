010920_bsadonation

FRA Branch 13 President Al Davenport and Secretary Kim Yoder-Notaro made a donation from the branch to the girls troop 452 of the BSA of Mays Landing at their meeting this Sunday evening.

 Submitted

Fleet Reserve Association Branch 13 President Al Davenport and Secretary Kim Yoder-Notaro made a donation from the branch to the girls troop 452 of the BSA of Mays Landing at their meeting this Sunday evening.

