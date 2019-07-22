Frank Molinaro
Wrestling 2007
A three-time state champion, he finished his Rams career with 148 career wins. Molinaro went on to wrestle at Penn State and win the 2012 149-pound NCAA Championship.
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
