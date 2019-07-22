state wrestling 06

Southern junior Frank Molinaro (top) in control during his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo in the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)

Frank Molinaro

Wrestling 2007

A three-time state champion, he finished his Rams career with 148 career wins. Molinaro went on to wrestle at Penn State and win the 2012 149-pound NCAA Championship.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments