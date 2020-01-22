Items from Sinatra's 'Chairman Suite' to be auctioned off: Items on offer include artwork of Sinatra and of Atlantic City, a white Yamaha baby grand white-lacquered piano, an art deco sunrise style headboard, a French Empire style bronze chandelier and two obelisks.
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally: More than 100,000 people have requested tickets for a venue with a capacity of about 7,400.
Casino employment 'rightsized' in 2019, below 2018 levels: The 2019 numbers more accurately reflect a casino market that added two properties in June 2018 — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort — starting to self-correct, experts say.
Atlantic City girls basketball tops ACIT: The Vikings put together a solid first-half performance en route to a 51-33 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
CRDA introduces plan to address 'overwhelming burden' of Atlantic City rooming houses: Both the number of people occupying rooming houses in Atlantic City and their proximity to one another in certain neighborhoods violate city regulations, which mirror those found in the state’s Rooming and Boarding House Act.
