SHOWBOAT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 17; $40
WHAT TO EXPECT: Who is performing at the Showboat Hotel on Saturday night? You guessed it … Frank Stallone. The younger brother of Sylvester first appeared onscreen in “Rocky” on a street corner singing “Take You Back.” He went on to score nine songs for the soundtrack to “Staying Alive” in 1980 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for the single “Far From Over.” Stallone’s music also appeared in films such as “Rambo: First Blood II,” “Over the Top,” “Rocky II” and “Rocky III.” Fans can expect to hear favorites such as “Pushin’,” “Moody Girl,” “I’m Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Peace in Our Life,” “Far From Over” and “Finding Out the Hard Way” as well as covers by the likes of Bobby Darin, Cab Calloway and Gordon Lightfoot.