Franklin Miele - 2009

Southern's Franklin Miele in a 152-pound semifinal loss to Savreville's Ramon Santiago in 2009. Miele rebounded in the consolation final for a third-place finish.

Franklin Miele

Wrestling 2009

Miele finished third in the state in 2009.

