Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for outdoor stones to fill in about a 9-by-12 foot space. — Patty & Mike Doyle, Northfield
Dear Patty & Mike: You can try Atlantic Masonry on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, who can deliver. Or you can buy bags of stones at Home Depot or Lowe’s for about $4.50 for 1/2 of cubic foot. If you have a Lowe’s charge you save 5%.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy Lysol wipes and sprays? — Rose C., Linwood
Dear Rose: You make me laugh! That’s the million dollar question. Your best bet is to make your own with paper towels (which seem to be easier to find lately). I found this on the web:
Dr. Sovndal recommends using bleach or Pine-Sol, Mr. Clean and Lysol-type products — just be sure the bottle says it’s an actual disinfectant, because not all of these products and their myriad varieties have disinfectant properties. Like bleach, you can mix these products with water and dilute them. The key here is the ratio: You want five tablespoons (or 1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of water, or for smaller batches, four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. For other products, their labels have a guide to disinfectant water-to-product ratios.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Help me find a good deal on a beach stroller, which will probably get ruined anyway after a summer or two. That is even if the beaches open up. — Heather, Galloway Township
Dear Heather: Walmart has two that are under $100. An Eva Jogging Stroller is $76.03 but it is not sold by Walmart, so a big hassle to return if you don’t like it. The Baby Trend Xcel Jogging Stroller in Mosaic Blue (other colors are more money) is $88.76 and sold by Walmart. Both have free shipping. Your best bet is to check the Bargain Box of The Press for a used one in good shape. Also if you are on Facebook there is a Market Place you can check and lots of Yard Sales without a Yard websites including Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Somers Point, Northfield, GallowayTownship, etc.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a queen-size bedding set quick. What stores are open? No time to wait for an online deal. — Maggie T., Northfield
Dear Maggie: Big Lots, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Walmart and Target are the only ones I know of that are open and sell bedding.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Snapple 12-pack bottles: Buy one get one free.
• Cold water 3-ounce lobster tail: $5.99.
• Hatfield bacon: Buy one get one free.
• Entenmann’s doughnuts: Half price.
• Seattle’s Best or LavAzza 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack Kcups: $5.99 each.
• Utz potato chips: Half price.
Aldi
• Fresh pineapple: $1.19.
• Mango: 49 cents.
• Pennsylvania Baby Bella 8-ounce mushrooms: 99 cents.
• Family pack Organic Grass Fed 85% lean ground beef: $4.49 per pound.
• Burman’s 38-ounce ketchup: $1.19.
• Clancy’s 8-ounce kettle chips: $1.29.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Tuttorosso tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
• Super Colossal Wild Caught Ecuador 8- to 12-count shrimp: $14.99 per pound.
• Herr’s snacks: Half price.
• Morton Grinders and/or Kraft barbecue sauce: 99 cents each.
Tips
• Bar S chicken or classic franks are $1 each at Dollar General.
• Cutter 6-ounce Backwoods or Skinsations insect repellent is $1.99 at Ace Hardware.
• Advance Auto Parts has a drain pan and funnel combo on sale for $4. Quite a few auto oils are also on sale if you want to change your own oil.
• Spend $25 on pet care and get $5 off at Target. All baby gates are 10% off.
• iHip earbuds, headphones, earphones or speakers are 30% off at Walgreens.
• Select General Mill cereals, Post Honey Bunches of Oats, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes or Quaker cereal are $1.99 each at CVS.
• Super Supreme 16-inch sub is $5.98 at Walmart.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
