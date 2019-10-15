Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a cheap iron with steam. — Kenny P.
Dear Kenny: ShopRite has a Proctor Silex steam iron on sale for $7.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find confirmation cards? I tried CVS, Acme and Dollar Tree in Ventnor with no luck. I don’t want to drive all over looking for them. I need them in a few weeks. — Nancy, Atlantic City
Dear Nancy: The Donna’s Hallmark Store in the Somers Point shopping center, Ruth’s Hallmark Store on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and Norman’s Hallmark store in the Hamilton Mall sell confirmation cards.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where they sell 5-gallon jugs of spring water? I do not want purified water. Also, I need a nice base (dispenser) for it, not one of the water cooler type ones. I can refill the 5-gallon jug from glass gallon bottles if I have to. — Ana A, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Ana: The best I could find was 1.5-liter bottles of Mountain Valley Spring water that, according to its website, is sold at Acme to refill your 5-gallon jug. I did find a 5-gallon container that your can put on your refrigerator shelf that has a spout at the WebstaurantStore.com for $10.94. I emailed you both links.
Reader Tips
• Lynn F., of Northfield, wrote to let Naomi Zellers, of Millville, know she can buy English Lavender soap at the Dollar Tree. They will even order you a case of it, if you like. Also Lynn wrote she has purchased lavender soap at Place on Earth who have stores in Ocean City, Cape May and at the Cape May County Airport. They cut the soap for you by the ounce.
• Kathy Mazzio wrote in to let Naomi know TJ Maxx and Homegoods sell large lavender soap bars for $3.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Jello pudding: 88 cents.
• Hatfield Italian hot or sweet sausage: $3 per pound.
• Barilla pasta: 88 cents.
• Habbersett or Rapa 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.
• Lindsay olives black or green: 88 cents.
ShopRite
• Whole beef tenderloin: $5.99 per pound.
• Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents each if you buy 12.
• Colavita pasta: 77 cents.
• Sylvania soft white light bulbs four pack: $1.99.
• Sylvania six-pack flood bulbs: $9.99.
Tips
• All Halloween decor, floral, lighting, craft pumpkins and more are half price at Michaels.
• McCafe K-cups 12-packs are $4.99 at CVS.
• Case of Big Win Purified water is two for $5 at Rite Aid.
• Women’s Calvin Klein outerwear is half price at Boscov’s. Men’s Goldtoe slippers are $7.99.
• Get 25% off Halloween costumes, accessories and makeup at Target. All Book Club books are 20% off.
• No7 cosmetics and skincare is buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.
• Get your matching Christmas Jammies for 30% off at Kohls. Save an additional 30% off with the code GOLDEN30 and your Kohls charge.
• Today is the last day to get a Garden Treasures Tile Top Steel Fire Pit for $129 at Lowe’s.
• Through Thursday, get a #8 ornamental kale and cabbage plant for $5.48 or #8 hardy mums for $5.98 at Home Depot.
• Hotel Collection Egyptian Cotton blankets, regularly $160 to $220, are on sale at Macys for $49.99 through Oct. 20.
