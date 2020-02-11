Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I just lost some weight! Yeah! I need an inexpensive sewing machine to take in some of my clothes. Nothing fancy and I can’t afford to get a seamstress to do it. — Maryann L.
Dear Maryann: This week at Aldi’s you can get an Easy Home 12-stitch sewing machine for $39.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a new Keurig coffee maker, mine just went. — George D.
Dear George: This week at ShopRite you can get a Keurig Classic Series K50 Brewer, regularly $99.99, on sale for $69.99 and get a free 10- to 12-count pack of Kcups (limited assortment) for free.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter just got engaged and I wanted to buy her a set of Calphalon pots and pans. Any deals? The shower is in March. — Mother-in-Law-to-Be
Dear Mother-in-Law-to-Be: This week at Kohl’s get a Calphalon Classic 11-piece set, regularly $349.99, on sale for $199.99. Use the code GIFT30 and save an additional 30 percent off with your Kohl’s charge. If you don’t have one, open one and get another 20 percent off, plus the 30!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hope you can find a bottom freezer, stainless-steel refrigerator for me not too big and no more than 32-inches wide. — Jennifer P., Wildwood
Dear Jennifer: Today is the last day you can get a Hisense 17.1 cubic-foot counter depth bottom freezer that is 31.5 inches wide at Lowe’s, regularly $1,499, on sale for $699.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Beef tenderloin for filet mignon: $7.99 per pound.
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.49 per pound.
• Rao’s Pasta Sauce: $5.99.
• Extra Jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $11.98 for a 2-pound bag.
• Nathan’s Beef Franks: Buy one, get one free.
ShopRite
• Dozen roses: $19.99.
• 1 pound of hand-dipped chocolate strawberries: $9.99.
• Nestle Pure Life 28-count bottled water: Three for $7 with your digital coupon. Limit one offer.
• Dannon four-pack Greek yogurt: Two for $4 with your digital coupon. Limit one offer.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
Tips
• Get a ONN 50-inch 4K Roku TV for $218 at Walmart.
• 1 pound of strawberries or a pineapple is $1.39 at Aldi. A dozen roses is $9.99.
• Behr Marquee one gallon interior paint with primer is on sale at Home Depot for $39.98. Behr Ultra one gallon interior paint with primer is $29.98.
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breast is 99 cents per pound at Save A Lot.
• Canon Pixma wireless color all-in-one printer is half price at Staples for $49.99.
• Get milk chocolate roses in a vase for $5 at Dollar General.
• Get a pound of Blue Diamond almonds for $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at CVS, the decaf 7-ounce is $7.99.
• Accent rugs, tables and ottomans are 20% off at Target. A dozen roses are $19.99.
• Project Source chrome bathroom faucet set is $24.98 at Lowe’s.
• Tide 40-ounce orange bottle is $2.95 at Family Dollar with your Smart coupon.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
