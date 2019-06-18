Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find Mancini fried long hot peppers in oil. ShopRite in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township sell Mancini products, but I can not find the long hots. — Christine Gordon, Northfield
Dear Christine: Santori’s Produce in Somers Point sells Mancini fried long hots in oil for $4.29.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am emailing you for my Mom. We have a Lysol hands-free soap dispenser. I cannot find the refills for it. Online they want a ridiculous price for one refill. — Heidi Rettershofer
Dear Heidi: According to the Lysol website, the refills are still on there, but when you hit buy it takes you to Amazon.com and one refill is $37.58. I found a knock off refill at Grove.com for $5.68 for 34 ounces. I emailed you both links. Is it possible you could refill the refill container with any brand gel hand soap?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have bad knees and it is almost impossible to get out of an outdoor lounger. Does anyone make one high off the ground. The other item is Lay’s 12-pack snack size chips. Neither Walmart nor ShopRite in Millville carry them. — Naomi Zellers, Millville
Dear Noami: Well, you won’t be happy with the price, but I found a lounger that is 45 inches high on Hayneedle.com for $529.40. Have you tried the zero gravity lounge chairs? They are higher off the ground then a normal lounger. Target has one on sale for $49.99. Ebay.com has the 12-pack of Lay’s potato chips for $18.50. I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My bill organizer book is so old and falling apart. I am not good with a computer or cellphone. This book is made of paper and soft cardboard. I don’t even remember where I bought it. Any chance you could find a replacement? The old one wasn’t more then $5. — Betty J.
Dear Betty: Walter Drake sells a monthly bill organizer for $6.99. It is item No. 329662. You can order it on wdrake.com or call 800-525-9291.
Steals of the Week
ShopRite
• Nice ‘n Easy hair color: $6.99. Buy two save an additional $6 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost $3.99 each.
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $5.99 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Red or green seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Scallops 10- to 20-count: $14.99 per pound.
Acme
• Eight O’Clock 12-ounce coffee: $3.49.
• Utz pretzels, potato chips and kettle chips: Half price.
• Lancaster Brand USDA Choice Eye Round: $2.99 per pound.
• Fresh Express Salad Blends or Kits: $2.
• PowerAde 32-ounce sports drink: 79 cents.
Tips
• Strawberries are $1.29 per pound at Aldi. Haas avocados are 69 cents.
• Lane jumbo recliner chair, regularly $499.99, is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $229.99.
• Garden decor, planters, tools, water supplies, chemicals and rertilizers are half price at Rite Aid.
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breast is $1.59 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Mr. Bar-B-Q Grillware is half price at Walgreens.
• Tide Simply Clean is $1.94 at CVS with the coupon in the app.
• Mens regular or slim fit Van Heusen, Billy London, Perry Ellis or Bert Pulitzer suits are on sale for $99.98 at Boscov’s.
• All 10-foot Aruba & Bali kayaks are on sale for $219.99 at Kmart.
• Chicco Bravo travel system is 25% off at Target.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.