Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you help me find the LiteHouse salad blend? Most grocery stores carry these freeze-dried herbs but never have the salad blend, which is the best one Litehouse makes. — Allyne McKeon
Dear Allyne: According to the Litehouse Foods website, the closest place is Sprouts Farmers Market at 1000 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia.
Ask your local grocery store manager to order it for the store. ShopRite or Acme will do that usually. Ebay.com sells it for $12.25 with free shipping.
I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Lipton Golden Onion soup mix. ShopRite does not sell it anymore. — Rob, Ocean City
Dear Rob: Try Walmart. It’s $1.98 for one-pack or $5.28 for a three-pack.
I have a recipe for beef burgundy that calls for Campbell’s Golden Onion Soup, and I just bought it at ShopRite, You can try that, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Both Walmart and ShopRite used to carry Barilla Pronto Pasta in all shapes.
This is a one-pot pasta that does not have to be preboiled before adding to a dish but can be added in its “hard state” as long as it has liquid to cover. I haven’t been able to find it now in stores. Can you find a local grocer or supermarket where I can again buy it?
Thank you for your help. — Gloria Doran
Dear Gloria: According to Walmart.com, you can order a three-pack of Barilla Pronto Rotini for $9.15 with two-day delivery.
I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m in need of a cheap grill to take to beach on the Fourth of July, then toss. — Bart L.
Dear Bart: Get a Flame Pro 14-inch round grill for $14 at Dollar General. Since you are there, a bag of Kingsford 8-pound charcoal is $5 after a digital coupon.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $6.88 per pound.
• Keller’s one-pound butter sticks: $2.99.
• Hellmann’s Mayonnaise: $2.99. Save an additional $1 with the coupon from last Sunday’s Press.
• BLU lump crabmeat: $13.99 per one pound can.
• A three-pound package of Hatfield Italian sausage: $5.97.
• Whole seedless watermelon: $2.99 with the coupon in the circular.
• Cherries: $1.48 per pound.
ShopRite
• Dole Salad Blends are half price: $1.64.
• Corn: 19 cents an ear.
• Nice’n Easy or Natural Instincts hair color: $6.99 each. Buy two, save $6 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Fresh salmon fillet: $7.99 per pound.
• Oscar Mayer one pound bacon: $2.99 with digital coupon. Limit one.
Tips
• Tide Simply pods or laundry detergent is $1.95 after the digital coupon at Dollar General.
• A Jumbo Umbrella Tent is $5 at Five Below.
• A family pack of boneless chicken breasts are $1.69 per pound at Save A Lot. Oscar Mayer Wieners are 99 cents, and two pounds of strawberries are $3.
• Just The Basics 24-pack of bottled purified water is $2.48 at CVS.
• A 6-pack of black or bronze finish solar LED pathway lights is $12.88 at Home Depot.
• A Harbor Breeze 52-inch Amitage Ceiling fan with light in bronze or brushed nickel is $39.96 at Lowe’s.
• Sure, Brut, Arm & Hammer or Arrid deodorant is 99 cents at RiteAid.
• A king, queen or full 400- thread count 100% cotton sheet set is $39.99 at Boscov’s.
• A Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop regularly $99.99 is on sale for $79.99 at Target.
• Family Dollar has a coupon in its ad that gives you $5 off if you spend $25.
• Buy one No7 cosmetic or skin care and get one at half price at Walgreens.
• Get a 4-by-6-foot outdoor canopy for $29.97 at Walmart. They have the cheapest jumbo eggs. Last week, I paid 92 cents per dozen, and a lot of the eggs are double yolks.
