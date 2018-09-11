Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for nine frames to make a collection of my wedding pictures on my new living room wall. I want thick, wooden white frames about 9 inches by 12 inches, any deals? —Sophia
Dear Sophia: All the frames including the Timeless Lauren Portrait Wall Frames, which I think are just what you are looking for, are half price at A.C. Moore. If you went Tuesday, since I emailed you this early, you could have saved an additional 20 percent off your entire purchase with the coupon “Tuesday Only” in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My old Oster blender just died on me. She lasted over 20 years. Can you find me a new one? I sent you a picture. —Pauline J.
Dear Pauline: You can get an Oster 5-speed blender in black or white at Target for $17. Yours looks like glass in the picture. I would bet the new one is plastic, but who knows, maybe your glass pitcher will fit in the new motor?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in the market for a Cricut machine. My friend has one, and she is always making something for me. I would like to have my own because I know how time consuming it is to make something with it. They are so expensive. —Bridget M., Northfield
Dear Bridget: LOL, I have a cousin who does the same for me! This is actually the first time I even saw one advertised on sale at Michaels. It is the Martha Stewart Cricut Explore Air 2 Bundle on sale for $259.99. It includes the machine, a tool set, a mat and 25 digital projects for a total value of $325. Plus if you spend $40 or more on any purchase you get a free Pumpkin Spice candle. Very doubtful if the Michaels coupon will work on this, but it can’t hurt to try.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: A friend of mine has a mug with her name on it, which I always loved. It reads:
“Good Morning
Gracie
I’ll be handling all your problems today.
—God”
Any chance you can find one for me? —Alice R., Atlantic City
Dear Alice: Get a Good Morning personalized (up to 12 letters) 11 ounce gift mug for $12.99 at Currentcatalog.com or call 800-848-2848. Try using the code 8QBYBVC to save 10 percent off and get free shipping.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Hatfield fresh pork: half price.
• Keebler Club or Town House crackers, Fudge Shoppe, Chips Deluxe, Famous Amos, Frosted Animal, Vienna Fingers, Sandies, or Simply Made cookies: half price.
• Blu lump crab meat in a 1-pound can: $13.99.
• Arm & Hammer, Arrid, or Sauve deodorant: $1.
• Lunch boxes or bags: 33 percent off.
ShopRite
• Green Mountain Coffee or K-cups: $5.99. Save an additional $1.50 off with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite frozen waffles: 99 cents with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $1.49.
• Kind Healthy Grains Granola Bars 5-pack: $2.49.
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $2.99.
Tips
• Yankee 22-ounce jar candles regularly $27 are on sale for $12.99 at Boscov’s in Berry Trifle, Passion Fruit Martini, or Coconut and Vanilla Bean scents.
• A Bic 24 pack of mechanical pencils is $5 at Staples.
• PurAqua 24 pack bottled water is $1.79 at Aldi.
• Get a 13 pack of different color or print gift/craft bags regularly $9.99 on sale for $3.99 at A.C. Moore.
• Maxwell House Wake Up Roast 30.6-ounce coffee is $5.50 at Dollar General.
• Kellogg’s Select Special K cereal, Nourish bites or bars are $1.99 at CVS.
• All Wilton Bakeware is on sale at Target. A 50-inch Element 4K UHD Smart TV is $299.99.
• All Fall Floral and Ribbon is 40 percent off at Michaels. If you make a $40 purchase at Michaels you get a free Pumpkin Spice candle.
• Boneless beef chuck roast is $3.99 per pound at Save A Lot. Green seedless grapes are 89 cents per pound.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at Walgreens.
• All Haunted Decor and Accessories are half price at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. E-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com