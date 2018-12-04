Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Ivory skin-cleansing liquid gel made by Proctor & Gamble. It used to be sold in a couple sizes. — Richard B.
Dear Richard: I found it on Amazon and I emailed you the link. It is $14.57 with free shipping for two 30-ounce bottles. It states the last one for sale, so hurry! By the way Proctor & Gamble no longer makes it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Edy’s Spumoni ice cream? ShopRite no longer carries Edy’s ice cream at all. — Theresa J., Somers Point
Dear Theresa: Acme sells Edy’s ice cream and it is on sale this week for $3.99. If they do not have Spumoni, ask the manager to get it. It’s very popular around the holidays, so I am sure they can get it. Also CVS carries Edy’s ice cream, you can try there.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any decent brand big makeup package on sale before Christmas? — Jack
Dear Jack: Ulta Beauty Collection Sparkle & Shine 65-piece makeup set, regularly $200, is on sale for $19.99. It comes in your choice of two colors. You can save an additional $3.50 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son wants a cooler for his car that keeps stuff hot or cold for Christmas. He drives quite a bit with his present job. He claims they make this product. — Dinah N.
Dear Dinah: Get a Roadpro 7-liter cooler/warmer in blue for $60.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save an additional 20 percent with a coupon from the store’s website, making your cost $48.79.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Banquet Brown & Serve breakfast sausage: 99 cents.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Cento 28-ounce San Marzano tomatoes: $1.99.
• Tastykake family pack: $2.
• Kedem 64-ounce grape juice: $3.
ShopRite
• 5-pound bag Eastern potatoes: 99 cents. Limit two.
• Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $2.99.
• Matel Barbie Fashionista: $8.88.
• BMW S1000RR ride-on motorcycle/bike: $39.99.
• Northland 64-ounce 100 percent cranberry juice: $1.49.
Tips
• Boneless skinless chicken breasts are $1.49 per pound at Save A Lot. A 6-ounce pack of blackberries is 99 cents.
• Lionel Polar Express ready-to-play train set is half price for $49.99 at Target.
• Case of Just The Basics purified water is $2.99 at CVS.
• Sony PlayStation classic with 20 pre-loaded games is $99 at Walmart.
• All Michaels Christmas floral, ribbon, bows, boxed cards and decor is half price.
• 1-pound bag of Blue Diamond almonds is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Assorted toys and holiday decor is half price at Rite Aid.
• Use the code FFAMILY25 at Kohl’s to save an additional 25 percent off your purchase through Dec. 8.
• Use the code FRIEND at Macys to save 10 to 30 percent off. It will take 15 percent off most makeup and fragrances.
• Get Santa dining room chair back covers for $3.99 at Christmas Tree Shops. A five-piece dining room set is $199.99.
• Get a Space N Science two-pack of Barbie dolls, regularly $24.99, on sale for $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Men’s Weatherproof or Goldtoe slippers, regularly $36 to $40, are $7.99 at Boscov’s.
• Get a HP 14-inch laptop with Intel Pentium Silver Processor, regularly $419.99, on sale for $299.99 at Staples.
• All outdoor inflatables are 20 percent off at Big Lots.
