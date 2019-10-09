The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage, from 3:00 pm on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
The Wave Parking Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.
Parking will be permitted at or above the second floor during this time. Atlantic City residents will be required to show proof of residency and parking will be validated at the gate upon departure. Parking personnel will be on duty to assist residents.
