Southern Regional Football Practice

Running back/linebacker Jaiden Brown is a transfer from Jackson Liberty.

Freehold Township (2-4) at Southern Regional (5-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Southern clinched the division title with a 21-14 win over Middletown North last Friday. Southern sophomore Jaiden Brown has rushed for 898 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Defensive lineman Colby Saxton has made 29 tackles, eight of them for losses. Freehold comes off a 14-12 loss to Marlboro.

