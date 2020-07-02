The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.
Basketball
McCallie won't return as Duke's women's coach: Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach.
McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.
“I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth and a sense of security relative to the future of the program,” McCallie said, noting she hoped the move would allow the team “to play free without the burden and uncertainty of their coach's future.”
McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year.
Auto racing
Hamilton calls out rivals for being silent on racism: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called out rival teams Thursday for not doing enough to combat racism, and said the sport still needs to push for more diversity.
Hamilton has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks, and his Mercedes team will compete in an all-black car — instead of the usual silver — as a statement against racism when the season starts on Sunday in Austria.
But Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, said he'd like to hear more from other teams — and criticized some sports figures for only jumping on social media bandwagons instead of pushing for real change.
“There are a lot of people that just take a moment to post Blackout Tuesday (on social networks) but they’re not really doing much. I’ve definitely not heard anything from any of the other teams, as far as I’m aware,” Hamilton said. “I won’t stop pushing until we really see change. Seeing one person of color added to the paddock is not diversity, so we’ve really got to dig deep.”
