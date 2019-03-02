Freshman Michelle Pascrell fired in seven goals to lead the Stockton University women’s lacrosse team to a 20-12 win over Marymount University on Saturday in Galloway Township.
Stockton (2-0) led 11-8 at halftime.
Stockton’s total of 20 goals was one short of the school record of 21, set in 2015.
Casey Schultz had four goals and four assists, and Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) added three goals. Mary Carroll and freshman Jennifer Toal each scored two goals and had one assist. Gaby Ojeda (Absegami) and Danielle Graham each scored once.
Pascrell added one assist, and Tamara Torales had one assist plus five caused turnovers and four ground balls.
Goalie Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made three saves for the win.
