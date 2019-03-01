With snow starting to fall in the early morning hours Friday, several schools in Cumberland and Ocean county as well as Stockton University have decided to open later than usual.
Here are Monday's delayed openings:
All Stockton University campuses will open at 9:45 a.m. Classes will begin with the 9:55 AM module, university officials said.
Cumberland Regional High School will be operating on a 2 hour delay.
Bridgeton public schools will be on a two-hour delayed opening schedule.
Hammonton schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule.
The Millville school district will be operating on a 90-Minute delayed opening
The LBI School District will have a two-hour delay. The Read Across America event will be postponed to a later date.
Stafford schools will have a two-hour delayed opening.
The Barnegat School District will have a 2 hour delayed opening.