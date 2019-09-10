The Schedule 

Friday, Sept. 13

Atlantic City at Vineland

Mainland Regional at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township. at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Millville

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Middle Township

Seneca at Cumberland Regional

St. Augustine Prep at Lenape

Hammonton at Timber Creek

Eastern Regional at Holy Spirit

Riverside at Lower Cape May Regional

Monmouth at Lacey Township

Toms River North at Southern Regional

Lakewood at Barnegat

Saturday, Sept. 14

Buena Regional at Haddon Twp.

Camden at Cedar Creek

Notes

During St. Joe of Hammonton off week last weekend, junior Keshon Griffin took a visit to defending National Champion Clemson. Holy Spirit tight end Isaiah Gerena picked up an offer from FBS school Morgan State over the last week.

Our coverage

Every Friday we will let you know who will be patrolling the sidelines at the weekend’s biggest games.

Friday

Dave Weinberg: Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

Patrick Mulranen: Atlantic City at Vineland 

Mike McGarry: Mainland at Absegami

Saturday

Mike McGarry: Camden at Cedar Creek 

Patrick Mulranen: Buena at Haddon Township 

