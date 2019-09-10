The Schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
Atlantic City at Vineland
Mainland Regional at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township. at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Middle Township
Seneca at Cumberland Regional
St. Augustine Prep at Lenape
Hammonton at Timber Creek
Eastern Regional at Holy Spirit
Riverside at Lower Cape May Regional
Monmouth at Lacey Township
Toms River North at Southern Regional
Lakewood at Barnegat
Saturday, Sept. 14
Buena Regional at Haddon Twp.
Camden at Cedar Creek
Notes
During St. Joe of Hammonton off week last weekend, junior Keshon Griffin took a visit to defending National Champion Clemson. Holy Spirit tight end Isaiah Gerena picked up an offer from FBS school Morgan State over the last week.
Our coverage
Every Friday we will let you know who will be patrolling the sidelines at the weekend’s biggest games.
Friday
Dave Weinberg: Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
Patrick Mulranen: Atlantic City at Vineland
Mike McGarry: Mainland at Absegami
Saturday
Mike McGarry: Camden at Cedar Creek
Patrick Mulranen: Buena at Haddon Township
• Nicholas Huba: @ACPressHuba
• Michael McGarry: @ACPressMcGarry
• David Weinberg: @PressACWeinberg
• Patrick Mulranen: @ACPressMulranen
• Ahmad Austin: @ACPressAustin
• Zac Spencer: @ACPressSpencer
