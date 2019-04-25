We will enter the weekend Friday with rain showers and a possible line of storms for the second week in a row. With the reality of warm weekends still fresh on our minds, the weather will cooperate just in time to enjoy the outdoors.

A few rain showers will be present Friday morning, carrying over from the overnight hours. Around sunrise, a warm front will be situated just to the south of the region. Typically, north of these kind of fronts is where the wet weather lies and we will have just that.

Off-and-on showers will be the case through about 11 a.m. No washout will be expected, though. If you need a dry chunk of time, wait until after then, when the warm front passes through. This will be accompanied by some sun, and warmer temperatures. Under a strong southerly wind, Mullica Township and inland areas rise up to the mid-70s, while the shore, capped by the sea-breeze, stays in the mid-60s.

A low pressure will track into the region in time for the evening. Around 5 p.m. rain will start back up, from west to east. For the second week in a row, watch for a line of storms to rumble through with a cold front.

Similar to last Friday, I believe the main concern will be damaging winds until they roll off between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The potential for severe weather will correlate to the amount of sun we see. The more blue sky, the more unstable air that will build. Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.25 to 0.50 inches, but embedded heavier cells would bring upwards of 1.5 inches, and roadway flooding there.

After they leave, the clouds will be quick to exit behind a strong west-northwest wind around 15 mph. By Saturday morning, the clouds will be all but a memory, starting the day around 50 degrees.

What a time to clear out, too. The 30th annual Bayfest will arrive Saturday. While you might have to tie down the arts and crafts (gusts will be around 35 mph), the rain will not be an issue. We will have quite the opposite with ample sunshine. Highs will be spot-on seasonable for the annual event, in the mid-60s for the afternoon.

Saturday night will finally bring a seasonable night to the thermometer. Under a clear sky and lighter winds, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s during the evening. You’ll probably want to close the windows at some point, as we will start Sunday in the mid-40s.

We’ll toe the line with a dry day Sunday. A low-pressure system will eject out of the Midwest and track over the northern half of the state. Most of the energy will be to the north of the system, so we will inherently be drier. I have faith that at least most of the day is dry and, if you will be south of Route 40, likley be dry throughout the day.

Those to the north will have to watch for an afternoon shower, but clouds may very well be all. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than Saturday.